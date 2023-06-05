Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Miami Heat rally late against Denver Nuggets to even NBA finals series

Nicola Jokic’s 41 points unable to lift Denver to second win.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 05 June 2023 04:32
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is defended by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is defended by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
(AP)

The Miami Heat produced a fourth-quarter comeback to win the second game of the NBA finals 111-108 and even up the seven-match series against the Denver Nuggets.

The Heat trailed by eight heading into the final period, having trailed by 15 earlier in the game in the wake of another massive performance from Nikola Jokic.

Jokic scored 41 points, scoring 16 of 28 shots from the floor including one with 36 seconds remaining which cut the Heat’s lead to three points.

But after Jimmy Butler missed on Miami’s next possession, Jamal Murray was unable to tie the scores with an effort on the buzzer.

The defeat was Denver’s first since May 7 and they had won all 11 play-off games in which they had opened a double-digit lead.

Recommended

They had trailed 21-10 in the opening quarter before a barrage of three-point scores helped them to a 44-32 advantage which had been trimmed to six points at the break.

And Miami held on through the third quarter before the late surge that takes the series to Miami all square.

Gabe Vincent led the way for Miami with 23 points as Butler and Bam Adebayo each grabbed 21.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in