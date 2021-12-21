Micah and Roy’s road trip and Bumble bows out – Tuesday’s sporting social

David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd left Sky Sports after 22 years in the commentary box.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 21 December 2021 17:36
Micah Richards, Roy Keane and David Lloyd (Barrington Coombs/Nick Potts/Mike Egerton/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 21.

Football

Micah and Roy went on a road trip.

Manchester United marked a memorable moment from Eric Cantona from this day 25 years ago.

Liverpool recalled being on top of the world, on this day in 2019.

Andrea Radrizzani felt proud.

The Rooneys were #TogetherForAlderHey.

Happy birthdays…

Kylian Mbappe’s celebrated his birthday with team-mates.

Cricket

Start the car! David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd left Sky Sports after 22 years in the commentary box.

And the tributes rolled in.

Sachin Tendulkar sent birthday wishes to his old captain.

Formula One

Nicholas Latifi reveals he has received death threats and abuse.

Lando Norris revealed he and Antonio Giovinazzi did a swap ahead of the Italian’s move to Formula E.

Mystic Carlos.

Darts

Barney loved being back at the Ally Pally.

Rowing

Helen Glover’s twins burned some Christmas energy.

