Patrice Evra wins Halloween and Gary Neville blanked – Monday’s sporting social
Former Manchester United defender Evra dressed as Batman to celebrate.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 31.
Football
Patrice Evra aka Batman.
Micah Richards wound up Gary Neville.
Marcus Rashford celebrated his landmark goal against West Ham.
Bruno Fernandes congratulated Rashford and wished him a happy birthday.
Jesse Marsch reflected on Leeds’ victory at Anfield.
Wales announced their official World Cup song.
Formula One
Sergio Perez’s dad wasn’t keen on wearing a sombrero.
Golf
The Dropkick Murphys hailed Seamus Power’s victory at the Bermuda Championship
