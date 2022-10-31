Jump to content

Patrice Evra wins Halloween and Gary Neville blanked – Monday’s sporting social

Former Manchester United defender Evra dressed as Batman to celebrate.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 31 October 2022 19:17
Patrice Evra dressed as Batman for Halloween (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Patrice Evra dressed as Batman for Halloween (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 31.

Football

Patrice Evra aka Batman.

Micah Richards wound up Gary Neville.

Marcus Rashford celebrated his landmark goal against West Ham.

Bruno Fernandes congratulated Rashford and wished him a happy birthday.

Jesse Marsch reflected on Leeds’ victory at Anfield.

Wales announced their official World Cup song.

Formula One

Sergio Perez’s dad wasn’t keen on wearing a sombrero.

Golf

The Dropkick Murphys hailed Seamus Power’s victory at the Bermuda Championship

