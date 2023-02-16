Jump to content

Anderson impresses again and praise for Carrick – Thursday’s sporting social

England enjoyed a fruitful first day of the opening Test against New Zealand.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 16 February 2023 17:39
James Anderson was on top form for England in New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)
James Anderson was on top form for England in New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 16.

Cricket

James Anderson starred for England yet again.

Yorkshire revelled in the display of one of their own on the international stage.

Football

Bukayo Saka kept hope.

John Terry praised Boro boss Michael Carrick.

Terry also enjoyed some family time.

Southampton did not want to let a big day for a club favourite pass unnoticed.

While Liverpool turned the clock back a year to a successful night in Europe.

Rugby Union

Harlequins put two strong brothers through their paces.

Happy 28th birthday Ellis Genge.

Rugby League

Opening day protagonists Warrington looked forward to getting a new Super League campaign up and running.

And their first night opponents, Leeds, were pretty excited about it too.

Formula One

Not a bad view for a ride.

George Russell celebrated his birthday.

It was a momentous day for rookie Oscar Piastri.

Mercedes gave away a trade secret.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was looking forward to playing in Glasgow.

Athletics

KJT was seeking answers.

