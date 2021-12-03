Carrick says goodbye to Man Utd, Fowler’s charity act – Friday’s sporting social
We look at some of the best examples on social media from December 3.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 3.
Football
Manchester United stars past and present heaped praise on Michael Carrick after he ended his long association with the club.
Robbie Fowler was enjoying some charity work.
Chelsea turned the clock back.
As did Liverpool.
And the Champions League.
Ralf Rangnick was unveiled.
Happy birthday…
Disability sport
International Day of People with Disabilities was widely recognised and celebrated.
Formula One
George Williams had a helmet made in tribute to Sir Frank Williams.
Respect from Haas.
Photo of the day.
A close second.
Lewis Hamilton was rocking his rainbow helmet.
Max Verstappen was ready for battle.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.