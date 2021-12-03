Carrick says goodbye to Man Utd, Fowler’s charity act – Friday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social media from December 3.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 03 December 2021 18:00
Michael Carrick (left) and Robbie Fowler featured on social on Friday (Martin Rickett/Peter Byrne/PA)
Michael Carrick (left) and Robbie Fowler featured on social on Friday (Martin Rickett/Peter Byrne/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 3.

Football

Manchester United stars past and present heaped praise on Michael Carrick after he ended his long association with the club.

Recommended

Robbie Fowler was enjoying some charity work.

Chelsea turned the clock back.

As did Liverpool.

And the Champions League.

Ralf Rangnick was unveiled.

Happy birthday…

Disability sport

International Day of People with Disabilities was widely recognised and celebrated.

Formula One

George Williams had a helmet made in tribute to Sir Frank Williams.

Respect from Haas.

Photo of the day.

A close second.

Lewis Hamilton was rocking his rainbow helmet.

Recommended

Max Verstappen was ready for battle.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in