Michael Owen sees funny side and Roy Keane gets his hopes up – Thursday’s sporting social
.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, we look at some of the highlights from Thursday online.
Football
Michael Owen saw the funny side.
Roy Keane got his hopes up.
Liverpool Chelsea and Tottenham celebrated Carabao Cup victories
Manchester United remembered a rather special goal
Alexis Sanchez was ‘training’.
Cricket
Scenes!
Stuart Broad felt proud.
Andrew Flintoff paid tribute to retiring commentator David Lloyd.
Kevin Pietersen gave his thoughts on England’s batting.
And on how solstices work.
David Warner finally answered.
Virat Kohli was getting ready.
Boxing
Eddie Hearn sent his best wishes to David Diamante after his crash.
Jake Paul was ambitious.
Positive energy from the Bronze Bomber.
Golf
Lee Westwood got a treat in the post.
Darts
History made!
Barney was ready for a clash of former champions.
Tennis
Petra Kvitova was driving home for Christmas.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies