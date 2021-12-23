Michael Owen sees funny side and Roy Keane gets his hopes up – Thursday’s sporting social

.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 23 December 2021 17:39
Michael Owen and Roy Keane (Simon Cooper/Nick Potts/PA)
Michael Owen and Roy Keane (Simon Cooper/Nick Potts/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, we look at some of the highlights from Thursday online.

Football

Michael Owen saw the funny side.

Roy Keane got his hopes up.

Liverpool Chelsea and Tottenham celebrated Carabao Cup victories

Manchester United remembered a rather special goal

Alexis Sanchez was ‘training’.

Cricket

Scenes!

Stuart Broad felt proud.

Andrew Flintoff paid tribute to retiring commentator David Lloyd.

Kevin Pietersen gave his thoughts on England’s batting.

And on how solstices work.

David Warner finally answered.

Virat Kohli was getting ready.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn sent his best wishes to David Diamante after his crash.

Jake Paul was ambitious.

Positive energy from the Bronze Bomber.

Golf

Lee Westwood got a treat in the post.

Darts

History made!

Barney was ready for a clash of former champions.

Tennis

Petra Kvitova was driving home for Christmas.

