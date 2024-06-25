Watch live: Michael Phelps testifies on anti-doping measures ahead of Olympics

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Michael Phelps testifies on Tuesday, 25 June, to a US House of Representatives subcommittee investigating a doping case involving Chinese swimmers ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The athlete joins fellow swimming great Allison Schmitt to appear before lawmakers on the Republican-controlled House Energy and Commerce Committee's Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations about anti-doping measures.

Travis Tygart, the chief executive for the US Anti-Doping Agency, will also testify.

Today's hearing takes place two months after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed reports that almost two dozen Chinese swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned drug found in heart medication, before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

China's anti-doping agency said the swimmers were inadvertently exposed because of contamination and that they should not be held liable for positive results.

In April, WADA said it would send a compliance team to review China's anti-doping program.