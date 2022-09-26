Michael Sheen gives rousing speech to Wales squad – Monday’s sporting social
Virgil van Dijk had a night to remember.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 26.
Football
Mansfield hit back.
Virgil van Dijk had a night to remember.
Actor Michael Sheen gave a rousing speech to the Wales squad ahead of the World Cup.
Cricket
England moved on to Lahore.
Snooker
The mixed doubles was a success.
NFL
It could be.
Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky once did this…
…so when Jimmy Garoppolo did this on Sunday night…
…he was pretty happy.
Basketball
Steph Curry is ready for another year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.