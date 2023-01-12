World champion Michael Smith kicks off Bahrain Darts Masters with victory

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Smith marked his first outing since becoming world champion with a resounding victory in the opening round of the Bahrain Darts Masters.

Smith, who beat Michael van Gerwen in a high-class World Championship final at Alexandra Palace last week, eased to a 6-1 win over local Abdulnasser Yusuf.

Smith raced to a 5-0 lead in quick time, including 131 checkout on double 20, before his 62-year-old opponent drew huge cheers by taking a leg off the world number one on his television debut.

‘Bully Boy’ did not need to recreate the electric performance that saw him take what instantly became a contender for greatest leg of all time, but confirmed he remained the man to beat with an authoritative show.

Smith will face Dimitri van den Bergh in the quarter-finals after he edged a nailbiter against Alain Abiabi.

Of the eight Asian qualifiers taking on PDC regulars Abiabi came closet to scoring an upset, coming back from 4-1 down to force a deciding leg.

Resurgent Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld was making his World Series comeback, having last appeared at this level in 2019, and despatched Yuki Yamada 6-2 with three 180s along the way. He next meets Luke Humphries.

Reigning World Series champion Gerwyn Price got up and running with a 6-2 victory over Singapore’s Paul Lim, concluding with a 139 finish.

Fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton awaits after he romped to a 6-0 victory over Basem Mahmood with a three-dart average of 103.

Peter Wright curried favour in the hall by wearing the colours of the Bahrain flag on his shirt and defeated Toru Suzuki 6-3. He will play Rob Cross, who beat Nitin Kumar.