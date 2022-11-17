Josh Rock hits nine-darter in Grand Slam defeat to Michael van Gerwen

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rising star Josh Rock landed a stunning nine-darter in his last-16 defeat to Michael van Gerwen in the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

Van Gerwen edged an incredibly high-quality contest 10-8, but it was 21-year-old Northern Irishman Rock who made the headlines as he followed back-to-back 180s with a nerveless 141 checkout in the second leg.

It took a 142 checkout from Van Gerwen to edge ahead for the first time in the match at 8-7 and the three-time world champion averaged 107.71 in a thrilling battle.

“It’s the best I’ve played in a long time, but I had to,” Van Gerwen told Sky Sports.

“When you’re playing a guy of this calibre you have to do the right thing for yourself. He’s a phenomenal player and we all know that. He’s a big talent. I told him ‘keep going, you will be a champion on this stage’.”

Rock, who appeared to injure himself celebrating the nine-darter, said: “I’ll never forget that. I thought I’d broken my ankle afterwards. But it didn’t affect me during the game.

“If you hit a nine-darter on stage, I know it’s only one leg, but nine perfect darts gives you a lot of confidence, so it just gives me a big massive boost.”