Trans player Noa-Lynn van Leuven whitewashed by Michael van Gerwen

Trans player Noa-Lynn van Leuven’s first taste of the big time ended with a whitewash against Michael van Gerwen at the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 28-year-old, who transitioned in 2021, created history by becoming the first trans player to play in a televised PDC tournament against men.

But it did not go well as three-time world champion Van Gerwen won their Group G clash 5-0 in little over 10 minutes.

The Dutchwoman, who has also qualified for the World Championship next month, has complained of hostility from toxic b******” on the women’s tour but she was paid the biggest compliment possible by Van Gerwen who was ruthless.

Van Leuven had a dart at double in the opening leg but missed and Van Gerwen stole in to take it and then reeled off the next four.

Her task does not get much easier as she plays Gary Anderson in her next group game on Sunday, realistically needing to win to have any chance of progressing.

Luke Littler flexed his muscles as he produced a six-minute whitewash of Keane Barry in their Group F clash.

Littler equalled Phil Taylor’s record for the highest average in the history of the tournament as he threw 112.16, which included a 121 checkout.

The teenage star has not had the best record in the majors so far this year but wants to put that right.

“I have been practising, I just wanted to come here and do well, I just made a statement, I am here to win,” he said on his on-stage interview.

“I am really pleased to win. I want to top the group, everyone wants to. I’m here.”

Defending champion Luke Humphries was the victim of a big shock as he lost 5-3 to Rowby-John Rodriguez.

The world number one, who now has pressure on games against James Wade and Micky Mansell, was outplayed by the Austrian, who sealed victory with a fine 141 checkout.

Michael Smith, champion in 2022, beat Mensur Suljovic 5-2, Anderson won 5-1 against Ryan Joyce and Rob Cross had too much for Leonard Gates.

However, Peter Wright, Dave Chisnall and Wade were beaten.