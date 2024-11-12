Michael van Gerwen out of Grand Slam as Luke Littler almost hits nine-darter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Michael van Gerwen crashed out of the Grand Slam of Darts in the group stage as Luke Littler missed double 12 for a nine-darter on an eventful night in Wolverhampton.

Three-time winner Van Gerwen lost in a last-leg decider to Ryan Joyce, exiting the tournament before the knockout phase for the first time since 2010.

The Dutchman started poorly but he clawed his way back into the match by taking consecutive legs with 11 and 14 darts respectively to make it 4-4, but Joyce checked out with double 10 to complete the upset.

Joyce told Sky Sports: “I’m happy to win. It didn’t feel like a battle, it felt like we were struggling a little bit. It’s a funny old game.”

Littler had almost raised the roof earlier in the night when he fell just short of a perfect leg, failing to pin double 12.

But the 17-year-old beat Lourence Ilagan 5-3 to secure a third consecutive win and set up a last-16 showdown with Mike De Decker.

The World Grand Prix winner needed to beat Michael Smith to reach the next stage and he did just that, hammering the former world champion 5-0.

In the opening fixture of the night, Gary Anderson made it three wins from three with victory over Noa-Lynn van Leuven.

Anderson will next play Stephen Bunting, who dispatched Josh Rock 5-2, while Gian van Veen beat Wessel Nijman 5-4 in an all-Dutch affair, Jermaine Wattimena edged Mensur Suljovic 5-4 and Dimitri van den Bergh saw off Keane Barry 5-1.