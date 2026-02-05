Michael van Gerwen beats debutant Gian van Veen to win Premier League opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael van Gerwen hopes to keep challenging in the Premier League after storming to victory on the opening night in Newcastle with a 6-4 win over Gian van Veen in the final.

Debutant Van Veen dispatched Luke Littler and Jonny Clayton on his way to facing seven-time Premier League winner Van Gerwen in an all-Dutch final.

Van Gerwen raced ahead to take a 3-1 lead, but Van Veen put up a fight and remained close behind the world number four throughout.

With a 5-4 advantage, Van Gerwen was able to hit double 14 to win the match and open this year’s Premier League campaign with victory, having not won a night in the 2025 tournament.

He said: “Mentally, I’m strong and I know what I’m capable of. As long as you keep on your own ability and performances, I know I’m capable of doing this.

“Last year I had a very crap Premier League, if I can say that. As long as you keep believing your own ability anything is possible.

“I’m going to give it a go, I’m going to challenge anything that comes in my path. I want to beat them, simple as that.

“It’s a very long route, but winning games is the best medicine for your form and everything.

“As long as you keep battling your own battles, winning games, you get confidence then (that) anything is possible.”

Van Gerwen eased into the final four with a 6-2 quarter-final victory over Stephen Bunting, winning six successive legs having trailed 2-0.

The Dutchman then came up against Luke Humphries after the world number two edged through with a 6-5 win over Gerwyn Price in the last eight.

A tight semi-final saw Van Gerwen pull away, where he hit a 114 checkout to reach the final and the Dutchman was pleased with his performance.

Van Gerwen said: “I think I did OK. Of course I know exactly what I did, I played (the) first game OK. After that I did everything at the right moments, whether it was finishing or the scoring.

“Whenever I had to do well, I did well and that makes you win games. Of course winning the points, that’s the most important thing in the Premier League, winning points.”

Van Gerwen moves to the top of the standings, two points ahead of compatriot Van Veen, who reached the final in stunning fashion, starting with a quarter-final upset against world champion Littler.

In a rematch of this year’s World Championship final – where Littler emerged victorious – the Dutchman battled to a 6-4 victory over the world number one.

A cagey final leg saw Van Veen miss double six as he looked to wrap up the match before Littler attempted a 95 checkout, but fell just short and the Dutchman held his nerve to clinch the win.

Victory set up a semi-final meeting with Clayton after the 2021 Premier League champion averaged 109.81 in beating debutant Josh Rock 6-2 in the first match of the night.

Van Veen struggled slightly on the outer ring early in the semi-final, but in the final leg he threw an 11-darter and finished with a 42 checkout to win 6-4, booking his spot in his maiden Premier League final.