Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Michael van Gerwen down in the mouth over World Cup absence

The 34-year-old has not recovered from a dental procedure.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 14 June 2023 15:45
Michael van Gerwen has pulled out of the 2023 PDC World Cup of Darts (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Michael van Gerwen has pulled out of the 2023 PDC World Cup of Darts (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Michael van Gerwen has revealed his disappointment at missing the PDC World Cup of Darts after failing to recover from a dental problem.

The Dutchman has not recovered from an operation in time to feature in the second round of the competition on Saturday in Frankfurt, Germany.

The three-time PDC World Darts Championship winner will be replaced by Dirk van Duijvenbode, who will join up with Danny Noppert to form the Netherlands team.

“It’s really disappointing for me that I won’t be able to play in the World Cup this year, especially as I was feeling good about my game after winning the Premier League & US Darts Masters,” Van Gerwen tweeted.

Recommended

“I wish Danny & Dirk good luck and I hope they can win a fifth World Cup for the Netherlands.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in