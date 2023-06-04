Michael van Gerwen clinches second US Darts Masters title in New York

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael van Gerwen clinched his second US Darts Masters title with a victory over North American Champion Jeff Smith at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday.

The Dutchman and three-time World Champion beat Smith 8-0 in the final only hours after the Canadian knocked out two-time world champion Peter Wright in the first round and won the North American Championship event during the afternoon session.

Van Gerwen scooped the £20,000 top prize and secured a record-extending 18th World Series of Darts title by demolishing Smith.

Smith spurned three darts at double to level in leg two and he paid a heavy price, with Van Gerwen converting clinical 89 and 80 combination finishes to stretch his lead to 5-0.

The Canadian veteran was unable to open his account in leg six and was denied another dart at double, before Van Gerwen sank a two-dart 76 kill in leg eight to complete the whitewash.

Saturday’s victory was fresh off the back of Van Gerwen winning a record seventh Premier League title in London last week.

Smith had earlier defeated 2019 champion Nathan Aspinall after landing a brace of ton-plus finishes and pinned six of his seven attempts at double to triumph.

Canadian veteran Jim Long had earlier caused a huge upset during the quarter-finals on the opening night with victory over world champion Michael Smith.

Earlier during Saturday’s afternoon session at The Theater, Canadian Smith won the North American Championship for a second time after edging out World Cup partner Matt Campbell 6-5 in a last-leg decider.