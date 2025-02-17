Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Motherwell FC have appointed German Michael Wimmer as their new manager.

It concludes a search that drew “hundreds of applications from managers across the world”, according to chair Kyrk Macmillan.

The 44-year-old arrives at Fir Park following his first permanent managerial role at Austria Vienna, where he spent six months at the helm in 2023.

Wimmer, joined by his long-time assistant Ahmet Koc, steered the Austrian Bundesliga side to a fifth-place finish last season.

“I’m ecstatic to be joining this football club,” he said.

“This is a hugely exciting club whose core values align with mine. Speaking to the board was insightful and it was interesting to hear their vision.

“It’s not a club standing still and I feel Ahmet and I can really help the football club move forward. We’re at a crucial segment of the season, with opportunities all around us.”

open image in gallery Motherwell are currently eighth in the Scottish Premiership ( PA Archive )

Mr Wimmer said there would be no settling-in period.

“We will commit 100 per cent of our efforts to producing an exciting football team that can achieve targets.

“I can’t wait to meet the supporters. The passion and enthusiasm are admirable and it will be a huge contributing factor in our success going forward.”

Motherwell’s previous manager, Stuart Kettlewell, stepped down in January, citing personal abuse from some of the club’s supporters.

His resignation came after nearly two years in the post.

A statement posted on the Motherwell website at the time read: “Stuart approached Chief Executive Brian Caldwell on Monday morning to explain why he wished to resign.

“Stuart explained that some of the personal abuse was now affecting his family, to the point where they didn’t wish to attend games. As a result, he felt it would be best if he tendered his resignation.

“Since being appointed manager in February 2023, Stuart has managed 92 games overall, boasting a win percentage of 41.3 per cent, the highest of any Motherwell manager since Stuart McCall.

“He guided Motherwell to safety, narrowly missing out on top-six football in his first three months in charge, collecting 30 points out of a possible 42.”

Motherwell assistant Stephen Frail has been overseeing the team in the interim.