Antonio not letting Walker off the hook – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, we look at some of the best examples from 18 November.

Football

Michail Antonio wasn’t letting Jamaica team-mate Lamar Walker live down his embarrassment.

Spider-Man is a Tottenham fan.

Fernandinho was back from Brazil

Cesc Fabregas had fun with his tactics board.

Harry Wilson reflected on a successful week with Wales.

Rio Ferdinand hailed the further financial aid offered by the Premier League to the football pyramid.

Cricket

Sam Billings met Angelique Kerber and sought reading recommendations.

F1

F1 said hi to Qatar with some Inbetweeners movie banter.

Lewis Hamilton arrived in the desert.

Golf

Sergio Garcia enjoyed catching up with Luis Figo.

Athletics

Arise Sir Brendan.