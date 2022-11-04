Auba ready for Arsenal and right-handed Warner bowled – Friday’s sporting social
Elsewhere, Michy Batshuayi broke his boot and Conor McGregor had a shave.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 4.
Football
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked ready to face his former club.
A good night for West Ham.
A bad night for Michy Batshuayi’s boots.
Unai Emery got a taste of Villa Park.
Gary Lineker modelled.
Terry McDermott renewed old rivalries.
Alan Brazil was enjoying his holiday.
Cricket
David Warner’s dismissal was a talking point.
Boxing
Tyson Fury’s song was ready to pre-order.
Sonny Bill was ready.
MMA
No beard, no problem for Conor McGregor.
Darts
Michael van Gerwen felt the love.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.