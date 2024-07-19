Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man Utd among sports clubs and broadcasters affected by global IT outage

Manchester United said they were postponing the release of tickets due to the outage.

Jamie Gardner
Friday 19 July 2024 09:48
Manchester United were among the sports clubs affected by a global IT outage (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United were among the sports clubs affected by a global IT outage (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Sports clubs and broadcasters are among those affected by a worldwide IT outage.

Manchester United said they were postponing the release of tickets due to the outage and that the club’s website was down until the issue was resolved.

Sky Sports News was unable to broadcast live and was directing viewers to its app and its website.

Overnight, Microsoft confirmed it was investigating an issue with its services and apps, with the tech giant’s service health website warning of “service degradation” that meant users may not be able to access many of the company’s most popular services, used by millions of business and people around the world.

EFL clubs including Blackburn, Bolton, Bradford, Chesterfield, Huddersfield, Leyton Orient, Lincoln, Plymouth, Preston, Rotherham and Walsall were among the first to report issues.

Scottish top-flight clubs Hearts and Hibernian also posted to say they had been affected by the outage.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in