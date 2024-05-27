Jump to content

Mike Tyson ‘doing great’ after reported mid-flight medical scare

The 57-year-old was reportedly flying from Miami to Los Angeles when he became unwell.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 27 May 2024 20:31
Mike Tyson suffered a health scare during a flight (Joel Ryan/PA)
Mike Tyson suffered a health scare during a flight (Joel Ryan/PA) (PA Archive)

Mike Tyson is “doing great” after an apparent medical scare while aboard a flight on Sunday, representatives for the former world heavyweight champion have said.

According to reports, the 57-year-old was flying from Miami to Los Angeles when he became unwell and appeals were made to find passengers with medical experience to provide assistance.

Paramedics then came on board after the plane landed, delaying passengers from disembarking for around 25 minutes.

Tyson’s representatives told the New York Post in an email: “Thankfully Mr Tyson is doing great.

“He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Tyson is due to return to the ring when he fights YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Dallas on July 20.

