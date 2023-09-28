Jump to content

Viktor Hovland’s ace and Mike Tyson means business – Thursday’s sporting social

Final preparations were made at the Ryder Cup.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 28 September 2023 19:05
Viktor Hovland made an albatross in Ryder Cup practice (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 28.

Football

It’s safe to say not everyone in the latest England squad was pleased with their EA Sports rating.

Tony Bellew enjoyed Everton’s Carabao Cup win.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen is enjoying the return of Andrew Flintoff to the England set-up.

Golf

Viktor Hovland might wish he’d saved this for later on in Ryder Cup week.

Justin Rose is Ryder Cup ready.

The rookies are ready to roll in Rome.

Shane Lowry was pleased to see compatriot Tom Grennan on the entertainment bill.

Luke Donald showed off his language skills…

…before struggling to make himself heard.

The USA man’s national team got behind their side.

Sergio Garcia has strong opinions about MLS.

Boxing

Mike Tyson meant business.

Tennis

Wimbledon doubles champion Neal Skupski met Mohamed Salah.

