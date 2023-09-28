Viktor Hovland’s ace and Mike Tyson means business – Thursday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 28.

Football

It’s safe to say not everyone in the latest England squad was pleased with their EA Sports rating.

Tony Bellew enjoyed Everton’s Carabao Cup win.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen is enjoying the return of Andrew Flintoff to the England set-up.

Golf

Viktor Hovland might wish he’d saved this for later on in Ryder Cup week.

Justin Rose is Ryder Cup ready.

The rookies are ready to roll in Rome.

Shane Lowry was pleased to see compatriot Tom Grennan on the entertainment bill.

Luke Donald showed off his language skills…

…before struggling to make himself heard.

The USA man’s national team got behind their side.

Sergio Garcia has strong opinions about MLS.

Boxing

Mike Tyson meant business.

Tennis

Wimbledon doubles champion Neal Skupski met Mohamed Salah.