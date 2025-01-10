Carlisle clash with MK Dons among fixtures called off due to freezing conditions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlisle’s Sky Bet League Two match against MK Dons at Brunton Park on Saturday has been postponed because of a frozen pitch, along with Mansfield’s FA Cup third-round tie against Wigan.

Temperatures around the country continue to plummet, with the race meeting at Lingfield also abandoned.

A statement from Carlisle on Friday morning read: “Tomorrow’s Sky Bet League Two fixture against MK Dons at Brunton Park has been postponed.

“Following a pitch inspection on Friday morning, the surface was deemed unplayable by a qualified match official.

“Despite the covers being in place at Brunton Park since Tuesday, the sub-zero temperatures have meant the surface is frozen.

“Details of the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course.”

Mansfield later confirmed their FA Cup game against League One Wigan had also fallen to the weather.

“Following a pitch inspection at One Call Stadium this morning, Mansfield Town’s Emirates FA Cup third round tie at home to Wigan Athletic – scheduled for tomorrow – has been postponed due to a frozen pitch and will now take place on Tuesday 14 January (7.45pm kick-off),” Mansfield said.

“Frost covers have been on the playing surface all week in an attempt to protect the pitch, however, with temperatures reaching as low as -7°C in the early hours of this morning and not forecast to rise above freezing within the next 24 hours, an early decision has been made to postpone the game.”

In the National League, Oldham’s clash with Eastleigh and Fylde’s game against Sutton have been postponed, along with Altrincham against Wealdstone, Barnet versus Hartlepool and Braintree’s trip to Gateshead.

Elsewhere, Friday’s all-weather meeting at Lingfield has been abandoned following a second inspection.

Lingfield’s Polytrack surface was described as too lumpy and it was deemed there was insufficient time and temperatures to see enough improvement.

Saturday’s scheduled card at Kempton was also called off following a review of the course on Friday morning, while the meetings at Warwick and Wetherby had already been postponed along with Kelso’s Sunday fixture due to a frozen track.