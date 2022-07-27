Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

On this day in 2010: Mo Farah leads British one-two in Barcelona

Farah won the European 10,000 metres title and found time along the way to encourage team-mate Chris Thompson to silver.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 27 July 2022 06:00
Great Britain’s Mo Farah wins the 10,000 metres final in Barcelona (John Giles/PA)
Great Britain’s Mo Farah wins the 10,000 metres final in Barcelona (John Giles/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sir Mo Farah became the first British man to win the European 10,000 metres title on this day in 2010 as he led home a brilliant one-two in Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium.

Farah turned in a display of supreme confidence, bordering on arrogance, as he took gold in 28min 24.99sec, ahead of team-mate Chris Thompson.

The 27-year-old had finally hit the front in a slow race with five laps to go, but then beckoned Spain’s Ayad Lamdassem through to take up the pace with just over three laps remaining.

Remarkably, a lap later Farah was so confident the race was his that he turned round to encourage Thompson, who was engaged in a battle with Italy’s Daniele Meucci some 30m behind.

Mo Farah and Chris Thompson celebrate their one-two (John Giles/PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

And the gambit paid massive dividends as Farah stormed clear with 350m to go and Thompson produced a rousing finish to overhaul Lamdassem and just hold off Meucci on the line, both athletes given the same time of 28:27.33.

Four years earlier in Gothenburg Britain won just one gold medal in the entire championships, claiming the men’s 4x100m relay on the final day of competition.

But Farah and Thompson were always expected to deliver, coming into the race separated by less than a second all year but more than 30 seconds quicker than anyone else in the field.

“That was amazing. A one-two has never been done before and it just feels so great to be here,” said Farah.

Farah is congratulated by Spain’s Jesus Espana (John Giles/PA)
(PA Archive)

Thompson, who beat Farah to 5,000m gold in the European Under-23 championship seven years earlier but had suffered badly with injuries since, added: “That was awesome, that’s what it’s all about.

Recommended

“This means so much more than the European Under-23 one-two all those years ago because this is seniors.

“(Farah) is the greatest British endurance runner ever – I’m second best! Coming here and winning the silver was my gold and I am so proud to do it behind this man. It’s amazing, it is so good to be back.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in