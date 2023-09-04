The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Teenager Evan Ferguson caught the eye as Premier League marksmen enjoyed a weekend to remember.

The 18-year-old Brighton frontman plundered a hat-trick against Newcastle, matching the feats of Manchester City star Erling Haaland and Tottenham’s Heung-min Son.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice scored his first goal for the club against Manchester United and England team-mate Jude Bellingham further enhanced his blossoming reputation with another late winner for Real Madrid, while Kyogo Furuhashi secured Old Firm derby glory for Celtic.

At the US Open, world number two Novak Djokovic survived a major scare and athletics great Sir Mo Farah ran for the last time in London while Max Verstappen won a record 10th successive Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the weekend unfolded in pictures.