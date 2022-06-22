Root loves cricket and Mane says goodbye – Wednesday’s sporting social
Liam Livingstone lost sight of the ball and Adam Peaty showed off.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 22.
Football
Sadio Mane said goodbye.
Mohamed Salah wished Mane well.
Liverpool marked five years since signing Salah.
The man himself was enjoying his break.
Micah Richards mocked Rio Ferdinand.
Gary Neville unveiled his new book.
Ferdinand picked his top five African players.
Ronaldinho-inho.
Cricket
Joe Root doesn’t just like cricket…
Liam Livingstone lost the ball.
But signed Mario’s chest.
Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad geared up for the third Test.
Happy 31st birthday Jack Leach.
Formula One
Mercedes take on some good advice for their bouncy cars.
Darts
MVG was back on the practice board.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic was ready for SW19.
Swimming
Adam Peaty was in shape.
