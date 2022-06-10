Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr celebrate PFA awards – Friday’s sporting social

Kadeisha Buchanan joined Chelsea Women.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 10 June 2022 18:41
Sam Kerr and Mohamed Salah are set to receive their awards at the Footballer of the Year dinner in London on May 5 (Jacques Feeney/Mike Egerton/PA)
Sam Kerr and Mohamed Salah are set to receive their awards at the Footballer of the Year dinner in London on May 5 (Jacques Feeney/Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 10.

Football

Liverpool congratulated Mohamed Salah after he claimed his second PFA player of the year award on Thursday.

Recommended

And likewise for Chelsea with Sam Kerr.

And they also welcomed Kadeisha Buchanan to the club.

Netherlands players were celebrating their roots.

Bukayo Saka met royalty.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was up bright and early.

Nottingham Forest wished their loyal fan Stuart Broad well before the second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

Golf

Ian Poulter was getting ready for his second day of LIV Golf action.

Boxing

Tyson Fury responded to Don King’s appeal for the British heavyweight to come out of retirement.

Tennis

Ana Ivanovic and husband Bastian Schweinsteiger will always have Paris.

Darts

Recommended

Michael Van Gerwen was relishing the atmosphere in Copenhagen.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in