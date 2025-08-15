Moses Itauma believes he will become undisputed world heavyweight champion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British boxer Moses Itauma is laser-focused on Saturday’s fight with Dillian Whyte, but believes he will one day become undisputed world heavyweight champion and can beat Oleksandr Usyk.

Itauma faces the toughest test of his fledgling career when he headlines in Riyadh against veteran Whyte on Saturday night.

A 14th consecutive win in the professional ranks for Chatham southpaw Itauma will keep him on track for a world title shot in 2026 and while the 20-year-old does not expect to get all the belts during the next 12 months, he is certain that will be the case one day.

“I don’t think I’d lose anything from fighting Usyk. If I win, ‘wahey’, if I lose, I don’t think there’s any wrongdoings from that, but I don’t ever think I’m going to go into a fight and lose,” Itauma reflected, with Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Alshikh eager to match the pair.

“I do believe that one day in the near future I will be an undisputed world champion, yes. To say by next year? That’s a bit mad.

“I want to flip the question. Do you see me fulfilling what Usyk has done baring in mind Usyk is 38 and I’m 20?

“I do believe I may be able to reach that or surpass that one day.

“I definitely recognise Usyk as a modern-day great, but I also want to be a modern-day great.

“Of course, I have to take my hat off to him, probably the best heavyweight for a long time, but I wouldn’t say I admire Usyk.

“The only reason is that I don’t really like to admire any boxer. I feel like once you put them on a pedestal, you might get a bit starstruck and it won’t lead to positions like Moses Itauma boxing Dillian Whyte at 20.

“Imagine I see Whyte as the same guy I watched on TV when I was 10 and I’m like, ‘woah, now I’m in the ring with him.’ I don’t really have time for that. I need to be locked in.”

Slovakia-born Itauma revealed Whyte’s memorable bout with Anthony Joshua in 2015 was one of the first he watched on TV.

Even though Whyte was knocked out, Itauma still had a “mutual respect” for him and insisted it is a “big deal” to take him on so young.

Itauma recently missed out on becoming the youngest ever world heavyweight champion after passing the age of Mike Tyson, but does have Floyd Patterson – second in the list at the age of 21 and 10 months – in his sights after Whyte is dealt with.

Youngest

Mike Tyson - 20 years, four months and 23 days Floyd Patterson - 21 years, 10 months and 26 days Muhammad Ali - 22 years and eight days Joe Louis - 23 years, one month and nine days Jack Dempsey - 24 years and 10 days George Foreman - 24 years and 12 days

WBO number one contender Itauma added: “I remember seeing the top six youngest heavyweight champions of the world and I saw Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, Floyd Patterson, George Foreman and I can’t remember the other name, but I remember the last person was 24-years-old.

“That is four years from now for me and I believe I can be heavyweight champion before that.

“And I can be in and around or in the mix of them great names, but (first) Dillian Whyte.”