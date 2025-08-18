Q&A: What next for rising star Moses Itauma after blowing away Dillian Whyte?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moses Itauma’s stunning first-round knockout victory over Dillian Whyte on Saturday night added further hype around the British heavyweight.

Whyte was expected to provide a stern test for the 20-year-old, but instead became the latest boxer to be steamrolled by one of the most exciting names in the blue-riband division.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what lies ahead for Itauma and if he really is a world heavyweight champion in waiting.

Is Moses the real deal?

Well, this was a statement result for the Chatham southpaw – no matter the level of Whyte, who was fighting on the biggest stage for the first time since 2022. Itauma was predicted to win in Riyadh but not as convincingly as he managed against a former world title contender. Even though the challenge in the ring only last 119 seconds, Itauma was tested during fight week. Whyte attempted to get under his skin during a prickly face-off and they also traded verbal blows at a press conference. But Itauma stayed cool, calm and collected on his first time headlining before letting his fists do the talking, just like in notable victories over Demsey McKean and Mariusz Wach.

Can he handle Usyk?

Itauma’s triumph on Saturday certainly caught the eye of Tyson Fury, who immediately insisted the Briton would beat Oleksandr Usyk – and the name of undisputed world heavyweight champion Usyk continues to be linked with Itauma. Straight after Usyk demolished Daniel Dubois last month, Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh called for the Ukrainian great to fight Itauma next. A recent 40-minute media session for Itauma with British press also saw him thrown a number of questions on Usyk. Itauma claimed that he would lose nothing from fighting Usyk now, but will Queensberry promoter Frank Warren put his young prospect in with a seasoned veteran after only 13 professional fights? Even if the answer is yes, Usyk has other contenders in the queue ahead of Itauma. “I don’t want to call out Usyk because I don’t believe I deserve the opportunity – but guys that do deserve the opportunity, I want to fight those lot,” Itauma said.

So, who next for Itauma?

Itauma will wait with bated breath to discover Usyk’s next move. Usyk has been ordered to fight WBO interim champion Joseph Parker next but has asked for an extension to negotiations. There is a very feasible scenario where Usyk vacates his WBO belt – and therefore loses undisputed status – to fight Fury or someone else, and opens the door for Itauma to get a world title shot in 2026. With Itauma the current number one with WBO, he would be first in line to profit if Usyk relinquishes that belt as a bout with Parker would be quickly arranged. Agit Kabayel, currently WBC interim champion, is a candidate for Itauma. There is also the prospect of another domestic affair, with Derek Chisora and Lawrence Okolie ringside in Riyadh, but after this latest devastating display, Itauma may have his sights set on bigger and better opponents on the grandest of stages.