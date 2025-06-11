How Lewis Hamilton helped shape the F1 movie soundtrack
The soundtrack features original music from Chris Stapleton, Myke Towers, Blackpink’s Rosé, Tate McRae and many more
The upcoming Formula One film, "F1," starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, is set to feature a massive soundtrack, "F1 The Album," releasing alongside the movie on June 27. The album, spearheaded by Atlantic Records, the team behind the "Barbie" album, will include original music from a diverse array of artists such as Chris Stapleton, Blackpink’s Rosé, and Tate McRae.
Film producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Joseph Kosinski, and Atlantic Records West Coast President Kevin Weaver collaborated to create a soundtrack that mirrors the intensity and global appeal of Formula One. Weaver noted that the selection of artists was driven by the film's narrative needs, aiming to find voices that best complemented specific moments in the movie.
Kosinski emphasised the importance of reflecting the sport's global nature through the soundtrack, incorporating artists from around the world. Ferrari driver and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who consulted on the film, reinforced this need for inclusivity. The soundtrack features a mix of genres, including pop, Afrobeat, electronic, and country, resulting in a collection of 17 tracks designed to appeal to a broad audience.
Artists found inspiration in various ways, with some, like Rosé and Chris Stapleton, creating music in response to specific scenes. Ed Sheeran wrote "Drive," with John Mayer and Blake Slatkin, specifically for the film's end credits, inspired by lyrical prompts related to Pitt’s character. DJ Tiësto, who also appears in the film, contributed "OMG!" featuring rapper Sexyy Red, blending dance music with high-energy racing vibes.
Roddy Ricch, another contributor, sees his song "Underdog" as a motivational anthem about overcoming doubts and finishing the race of life. Kosinski hopes the soundtrack will introduce listeners to new artists and spark interest in Formula One.
