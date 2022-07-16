Formula E: What is the next race and which cities are on the 2022 calendar?

Motor racing continues to enthrall and impress across all disciplines with many championships growing hugely in stature and audience over the past couple of years, and Formula E is no exception.

The FIA’s all-electric championship sees drivers take their no-emissions cars into street races across the globe, pushing the boundaries of new technologies as they seek to surge to victory.

At the same time, FE aims to further highlight the necessity, and the ability, of cities and organisations to affect global change in terms of sustainability, social improvement and of course electric mobility.

Formula E takes place across North, Central and South America, Asia and Europe, with 22 drivers and 11 teams looking to win the championship, with Nyck de Vries triumphing last year for Mercedes-EQ.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Where and when is the next Formula E race?

Rounds 11 and 12 take place in New York City, across the weekend of July 16 and 17. Races are held on consecutive days in five of the locations this year.

Races on both days commence at 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

What is the full calendar for 2022?

Round 1: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

R2: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

R3: Mexico City, Mexico

R4: Rome, Italy

R5: Rome, Italy

R6: Monaco, Monaco

R7: Berlin, Germany

R8: Berlin Germany

R9: Jakarta, Indonesia

R10: Marrakesh, Morocco

R11: New York, USA

R12: New York, USA

R13: London, UK

R14: London, UK

R15: Seoul, South Korea

R16: Seoul, South Korea

When does Season 9 begin?

Provisional dates have been set for season nine in 2023, which will see a new generation of electric vehicles used in races: the Gen3 series.

Pre-season testing takes place in Valencia from 11-14 December 2022, before the first race of the new season is planned for 14 January in Mexico City.

Hyderabad and Sao Paulo are new additions to the calendar.

What are the standings and list of drivers?

Ahead of the New York double-header, Edoardo Mortara leads the championship. The top four in the title fight and their points tallies are:

Edoardo Mortara (Rokit Venturi) 139pts Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah) 128pts Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ) 125pts Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS) 124pts

The full list of results and driver standings can be seen here.

The 2022 London E-Prix will be broadcast live on terrestrial television on Channel 4 on July 30 & 31. Buy tickets and follow all updates from the race at ExCeL London here.