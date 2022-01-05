Aston Martin boss Otmar Szafnauer has left the team ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season, it has been confirmed.

Szafnauer originally joined the team in 2009 and was appointed team principal in 2018. No replacement has been announced and Aston Martin, for whom Sebastian Vettel drives, say the management staff will absorb his responsibilities in the meantime.

The team statement read: “Otmar Szafnauer has left the company and his role at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team will be managed within the leadership team until a replacement is appointed.

“We would like to thank him for the service provided to the team over the past 12 years and wish him well for the future as he will undoubtedly take on new challenges.

“Fortunately, we are led and managed by a strong group of individuals, and we are comfortable to take a little time to explore options before announcing a new team structure. The focus of the team is currently on preparing the most competitive car possible for the start of the 2022 season.”

The statement offered no explanation as to why the boss has stepped down at Aston Martin, but in the 2021 season he was linked to a job at Alpine. Szafnauer labelled the rumours as “media speculation”.

The 2022 season begins in March at the Bahrain Grand Prix and so the team has two months to find a replacement.