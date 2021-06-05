Max Verstappen in action at Baku (Getty)

Follow all the latest F1 updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen aims to bounce back from his crash in practice and clinch pole. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly was fastest in Friday’s third and final practice session, while Mercedes struggled.

Verstappen, leading the championship for the first time and four points clear of Hamilton after five races, was left as a mere spectator for much of the session after going into the barrier at turn 15. The session was halted for the car, with a broken front wing and suspension, to be removed. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who also hit the barriers at the same place on Friday, was fourth fastest with team mate Carlos Sainz fifth and McLaren’s Lando Norris sixth.

Mercedes’ seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was third, after earlier complaining of a lack of grip, but his pace was increased significantly by running in the Mexican’s slipstream. The aerodynamic ‘tow’ on the long and fast straight may have been worth as much as six tenths of a second to the Briton, Mercedes estimated. The champions have struggled for speed in every session and were out of the top 10 on Friday. Hamilton’s Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas was only 13th and 1.494 off Gasly’s time. Follow all the action below.

Read more: