Former F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton’s luck may have ‘run out’ heading into the final two races of the season.

The 36-year-old Brit, who is trying to win a record-breaking eighth title, has won the last two Grands Prix in Brazil and Qatar to reduce the gap between himself and Max Verstappen to just eight points.

But Ecclestone, who also feels a new world champion could be good for the sport, questions whether Hamilton’s good fortune may be about to come to an end.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, he said: “It is difficult to say which one will prevail. I think it now depends on a little bit of good or bad luck that either of them bumps into. Generally, the public — and this is nothing against Lewis, he has done a first-class job — probably wants to see somebody else be world champion. That is the feeling I get from people.

“Lewis has been a bit luckier until now. Whether that luck will remain or run out we’ll have to see. Max as champion would be good for Formula One. Mercedes have been great, but it would be good if someone else came to the fore. Max presents himself very, very well to the public. New kid on the block sort of thing, though he has been performing well for a few years but was largely unknown.

“People wonder if they will crash but if they do it won’t be intentional. It could happen but I don’t think either of them will do anything silly or drive in a way that could cause an accident. If it does happen it probably won’t be anything to do with them. That is what I am saying about luck and it could be the difference between being champion or not.”

Hamilton heads into Saudi Arabia with the knowledge that his Mercedes team are putting their ‘spicy’ new engine back into his car in a bid to give him and advantage.

And Red Bull have ruled out taking a new engine to try and compete despite being on the back foot after the last two races.

This weekend will be the first Grand Prix ever held in Saudi Arabia as Hamilton looks to win at a record-extending 31st different circuit.