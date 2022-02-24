Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is home of the Spanish Grand Prix, a race with history stretching back more than a century and a staple of the Formula One calendar.

The track a few miles to the north-east of Barcelona was unveiled in 1991, and it has staged the Spanish GP ever since. The most successful drivers at the circuit are Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, with six race wins each.

Down the years there have been some famous moments, like the 1994 grand prix when Schumacher fought to second-placed finish despite being stuck in fifth gear for over half the race. It is also the place where Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, won his first F1 race, become the youngest driver ever to do so.

What is the Barcelona lap record?

The Circuit de Catalunya track has changed over the years, with the grand prix circuit taking on various guises. Michael Schumacher set the fastest time on the original 4.747km track between 1991-94 with a time of 1min 20.989sec in his Benetton during the 1993 season.

With the circuit tweaked slightly in 1995, it was Brazilian driver Rubens Barrichello who set the record in 2003 with a time of 1:20.143. The track then shortened to 4.62km between 2004-06 as Giancarlo Fisichella set the new fastest time in his Renault R25, of 1:15.641.

Between 2007-2020, an extra bend was added before the final corner which slowed the circuit considerably. During this period Valtteri Bottas recorded the fastest time in his Mercedes, notching 1:18.13.

In 2021 the La Caixa hairpin was remodelled to make it safer. Max Verstappen set the fastest time, completing a lap in his Red Bull in 1:18.149.

In summary, Italian driver Fisichella is the surprising holder of the fastest F1 lap around the Circuit de Catalunya, but the quickest around the modern shaped track – albeit only raced over one season – is Verstappen.