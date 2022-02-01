When does Drive to Survive 2022 come out on Netflix?

Drive to Survive will soon return to Netflix and the story arc surrounding the season is sure to focus on Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s title race.

The pair went toe-to-toe throughout the 2021 season and pushed each other so hard they went into the final race of the season on equal points. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix turned into one of the most controversial sports moments as Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the last lap.

Race director Michael Masi allowed some cars to unlap themselves and others not after a safety car was deployed. This meant Verstappen was right behind Hamilton and an inquiry into the race is underway.

And while Hamilton may be open to appearing in the show, Verstappen isn’t and he’s explained why. He told AP: “They faked a few rivalries which they don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show.

“I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen.”

The drama of the season may have infuriated some fans but Netflix would have been loving the action as their cameras were there to follow it minute by minute. Due to the circumstances of the final race, F1 supporters are dying to know when the new season of the documentary will be released.

Here’s all we know so far about the latest Drive to Survive season.

When will it be released?

The fourth season of the hit documentary was announced in August 2021, however, a specific release date has not yet been confirmed.

The show usually comes out in March, ahead of the following season. The 2022 season of the F1 begins on 20 March in Bahrain and so the documentary is expected to come out shortly before.

Where can fans watch?

When the documentary is released, the full season will be available to watch on streaming sit Netflix. There are expected to be 10 episodes.