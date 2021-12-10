F1 2021 video game predicts winner of title race with Abu Dhabi Grand Prix simulation

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are tied on points heading into the final race of the season

Sports Staff
Friday 10 December 2021 10:24
Verstappen and Hamilton go into F1 season finale level on points

The official video game of Formula One has had a go at predicting the outcome of the most thrilling title races in years.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are tied on points heading into the final race of the season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

The two have gone wheel to wheel all season long with fans thrilled by the drama on and off the track.

It all comes down to Sunday's race with F1 2021 simulating a version to give some idea of what may unfold.

They predict that Verstappen will take pole position in qualifying before dominating the race.

With few opportunities to overtake at the Yas Marina Circuit, Hamilton is forced to settle for second with Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez coming home third.

Mercedes do win the constructors' title, however, in a small consolation to the seven-time world champion.

"Max and Lewis have provided some of the most dramatic racing ever witnessed in Formula 1. We couldn't have wished for a better end to the season, and now it comes down to one final showdown for the title,” said Codemasters' Paul Jeal.

The F1 2021 video game has predicted the outcome of the title race

(F1 2021)

"F1 2021 allows players to compete as their racing heroes, and we encourage everyone to share their Abu Dhabi race highlights with our social channels before lights-out this Sunday.”

