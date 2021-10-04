New 2022 F1 cars ‘not as nice’ to drive, Lando Norris reveals

Lando Norris has said next season’s Formula One cars are “not as nice” to drive as this year’s, following his recent experience in a vehicle simulator.

F1 cars for the 2022 campaign will feature a new aero platform, a distinct reduction in downforce, and a different type of tyre.

McLaren driver Norris, who recently tested out the new elements in a simulator, told Autosport: “It’s a very different car to drive – in a way, not as nice as this season.

“But I think hopefully that’s the same case with every other team as well. And we’ll see, there’s no point trying to think it’s amazing or terrible.

“You just have to do the best job you can and hopefully, next season, we go to the pre-season test with a good car.”

At the British Grand Prix in July, Liberty Media revealed to fans a concept version of a 2022 F1 car.

Norris said McLaren have not yet reached the manufacturing stage of development, and that design drawings he has seen have been changing regularly as the team discover more about new regulations.

“The only car we’ve seen is the one at Silverstone,” said the Briton, who secured his first ever pole position in September at the Russian Grand Prix before finishing seventh.

“The car we have in the factory, it’s not even a car – it’s a drawing and some paper.

“I don’t think we will see it for many more months, maybe not until next year in a way.

“We’ve seen some of the drawings and the designs for next season, but every week it’s something new and something different, because there’s so many different things with the car.

“But every week it’s very easy to make changes and make it quicker and quicker.”

Norris led last month’s rain-soaked Russian GP heading into the final few laps, but the 21-year-old and his team made a decision not to change tyres late on and their call proved the wrong one.

Norris, who is still seeking his first F1 race win, slipped to a seventh-placed finish as compatriot Lewis Hamilton won the event in Sochi.

The victory was Hamilton’s 100th in the sport and saw the Mercedes man go two points clear of title rival Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.