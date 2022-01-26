F1 cars 2022: What date will they be released?
A number of Formula 1 teams have confirmed when they will be unveiling their new cars
The 2022 Formula 1 season is just around the corner with the first race pencilled in for 20 March in Bahrain.
The end of the 2021 season proved to be one of the most dramatic in the sport’s history as Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to snatch the title away from the seven-time champion.
It was a quite remarkable conclusion to a year which had it all - excitement, overtaking, drama, controversy and incredible performances.
Now F1 fans are ready to watch it unfold once again and are awaiting the unveiling of the 10 team cars for the 2022 season.
But when will the teams reveal their shiny new equipment for the upcoming season? Here is all you need to know.
Here are the dates for each team:
- Aston Martin (Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll) - 10 February
- McLaren (Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo) - 11 February
- Alpha Tauri (Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda) - 14 February
- Ferrari (Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc) - 17 February
- Mercedes (Lewis Hamilton and George Russell) - 18 February
- Alpine (Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon) - 21 February
- Alfa Romeo (Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou) - TBC
- Haas (Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin) - TBC
- Red Bull (Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez) - TBC
- Williams (Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon) - TBC
There were 22 races in the 2021 season but 23 are scheduled for the upcoming year.
Here is the calendar for 2022:
Full 2021 race schedule
- March 28, Bahrain GP
- April 18, Emilia-Romagna GP
- May 2, Portuguese GP
- May 9, Spanish GP
- May 23, Monaco GP
- June 6, Azerbaijan GP
- June 13, Canadian GP
- June 27, French GP
- July 4, Austrian GP
- July 18, British GP
- August 1, Hungarian GP
- August 29: Belgian GP
- September 5, Dutch GP
- September 12, Italian GP
- September 26, Russian GP
- October 3, Singapore GP
- October 10, Japanese GP
- October 24, United States GP
- October 31, Mexico City GP
- November 7, Sao Paulo GP
- November 21, Australian GP
- December 5, Saudi Arabian GP
- December 12, Abu Dhabi GP
