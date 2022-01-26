The 2022 Formula 1 season is just around the corner with the first race pencilled in for 20 March in Bahrain.

The end of the 2021 season proved to be one of the most dramatic in the sport’s history as Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to snatch the title away from the seven-time champion.

It was a quite remarkable conclusion to a year which had it all - excitement, overtaking, drama, controversy and incredible performances.

Now F1 fans are ready to watch it unfold once again and are awaiting the unveiling of the 10 team cars for the 2022 season.

But when will the teams reveal their shiny new equipment for the upcoming season? Here is all you need to know.

Here are the dates for each team:

Aston Martin (Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll) - 10 February

McLaren (Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo) - 11 February

Alpha Tauri (Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda) - 14 February

Ferrari (Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc) - 17 February

Mercedes (Lewis Hamilton and George Russell) - 18 February

Alpine (Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon) - 21 February

Alfa Romeo (Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou) - TBC

Haas (Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin) - TBC

Red Bull (Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez) - TBC

Williams (Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon) - TBC

There were 22 races in the 2021 season but 23 are scheduled for the upcoming year.

Here is the calendar for 2022:

Full 2021 race schedule