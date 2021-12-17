Bernie Ecclestone questions whether Lewis Hamilton ‘deserves’ knighthood

Bernie Ecclestone, the former head of Formula One, has appeared to question whether Lewis Hamilton “deserves” his knighthood.

The seven-time world champion received his knighthood on Wednesday, just days after he was denied an eighth title in controversial circumstances at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton was included in the New Year’s honours list last year and was knighted for services to motorsport. The 36-year-old was also recognised for leading a push for greater equality, inclusion and diversity in motorsport.

Ecclestone, 91, who was chief executive of F1 until Liberty Media’s takeover of the sport, was asked about Hamilton’s knighthood by the German broadcaster n-tv.

“Only people who have really done something for the country should be knighted,” Ecclestone said. “I don’t think many people who are knighted now really deserve it. They all make a lot of money and donate some to charity but they haven’t done anything specific for the country.”

Ecclestone has previously dismissed claims that Hamilton was “robbed” of the world championship after the Mercedes driver was beaten by title rival Max Verstappen on the final lap of the season on Sunday.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff called the controversial end to the race “unacceptable” while Hamilton said the result had been “manipulated”.

Ecclestone said Mercedes’ complaints were “complete and utter nonsense.”