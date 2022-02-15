George Russell fitted for Mercedes car after ‘tight squeeze’

George Russell has been pictured in Mercedes’ new 2022 F1 car for the first time, with the 24-year-old British driver enjoying a much comfier fit than on one of his previous outings with the team.

Russell has joined Mercedes ahead of the new Formula One season, which kicks off at the Bahrain Grand Prix in March, and the former Williams man has partnered up with team-mate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Russell and Hamilton will present Mercedes’ new car at the 2022 car launch this Friday, as the team unveil the W13 that they hope will see either Hamilton or Russell defeat the Red Bull of Max Verstappen to the championship.

Ahead of Friday’s car launch, Russell was pictured in the W13 as Mercedes performed his seat fit - and there was a reference to his infamous previous appearance with the team back in the 2020 season.

As a Mercedes development driver, Russell stood in for Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix after the 37-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the penultimate race of the season.

Russell finished ninth as he adjusted to the Mercedes, which proved to be an uncomfortable fit as the team were unable to alter Hamilton’s cock-pit in time.

“It definitely was a tight squeeze. Also my size 11 feet were a struggle so I’m having to wear a slightly smaller shoe than is ideal,” Russell said after the Grand Prix weekend.

“So that’s slightly uncomfortable but I’m sure I can endure the pain to get this opportunity.”

There were no issues this time around, however, as Mercedes confirmed ahead of the W13 launch: “W13 seat fit. Complete.”

Russell will get his first shot at the W13 at F1’s first round of pre-season testing in Barcelona on February 23.