Red Bull chief criticises Lewis Hamilton for ‘media-loving life’

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has accused Lewis Hamilton of leading a “media-loving life” when describing what’s different between the seven-time champion and Max Verstappen.

The two rivals have different personalities and approaches to the media. But of late Hamilton hasn’t been appearing publicly and has hardly been seen since Verstappen denied him a record eighth world title. The pair headed into the final race of the season on equal points and the Dutchman overtook the Mercedes star in the last lap.

“There is the seven-time world champion who leads a rather media-loving life,” Marko told ServusTV.

Hamilton was pictured at Windsor Castle just days after losing in controversial circumstances at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to receive his knighthood. But since then he hasn’t made a statement or been on social media.

The actions have led some to suggest the star could retire ahead of the 2022 season which begins in March in Bahrain. Nothing has been confirmed yet and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said in December his silence is because Hamilton has a “lack of words” on what happened in that final lap.

After a safety car left the track, race director Michael Masi allowed some cars to unlap themselves and others not. This meant Verstappen, with new tyres, was right behind Hamilton and could overtake him.

“We are all wavering in emotions and Lewis most of all,” said Wolff, quoted by Motorsport-total.com. “He won the world championship until the last lap, and then everything is taken away from you from one second [to the next]. Of course you lose faith because you can’t understand what has just happened.

“The silence is there, of course, because he simply lacks words as well.”