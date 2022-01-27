Max Verstappen reveals new helmet with world champion’s No 1

Max Verstappen has revealed a new white and gold helmet for the 2022 Formula One season and has confirmed he will run the No 1 on his car for the defence of his world championship title.

Formula One rules dictate that drivers can switch their numbers and take the No 1 for their car if they win the world championship but no one has done so since 2014, with Lewis Hamilton continuing to race with No 44.

Verstappen indicated during the closing stages of last season that he would change his number from 33 should he win the drivers’ championship for the first time and the Dutchman prevailed in his battle with title rival Hamilton at a dramatic and controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

The Red Bull driver largely wore a white helmet with strips of red last season and while the design remains the same, there are splashes of gold and references to his world championship included on the helmet - such as a star on the back and the No 1 on top.

“Tiny little upgrades, but I think the gold makes it cooler,” Verstappen said in a video reveal posted on social media. “l hope you enjoy it as well.”

Speaking last season, Verstappen confirmed his intention to race with the No 1 should he become the world champion.

“Absolutely”, he said when asked. “How many times do you have the opportunity to drive with No 1? And it’s good for merchandise as well, so it’s smart to do that.”

Verstappen is the first world champion since Sebastian Vettel to carry the No 1 on his car.