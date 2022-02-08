‘He doesn’t do bull****’: Former teammate lifts lid on working with Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen “doesn’t do bull***” and is “very direct” with his teammates, former Red Bull driver Alex Albon has revealed.

Verstappen and Albon raced together across the 2019 and 2020 seasons, before he was replaced by Sergio Perez at Red Bull last year.

The Dutchman went on to win his maiden Formula One world title last season and the 24-year-old will look to defend his championship alongside Perez this campaign.

Albon will be returning to Formula One this year after taking up a seat at Williams, and has lifted the lid on what it is like to work alongside the Red Bull driver.

“He’s very honest, Max doesn’t do bull****,” Albon told Formula One magazine of Verstappen. “He’s very direct. You could say that he is really Dutch!

“He is confident, but certainly not arrogant. He just has confidence in what he does.”

Verstappen has had several teammates since moving up to Red Bull at the age of just 18. After Daniel Ricciardo left the team to join Renault, Pierre Gasly and Albon had stints as the number two driver, before Perez nailed down the seat.

But Albon, 25, said Verstappen is not difficult to work with. “We get along very well,” Albon said of his relationship with Verstappen. “He loves gaming, I also like to play games. So we sometimes play together.

“He is actually a very ordinary boy, especially when you consider how well-known he is and what he has already achieved. Max is much more normal than many people would think.”