Nurburgring ‘willing to talk’ about returning to F1 race calendar

The German Grand Prix does not currently hold a place on the F1 calendar but officials would like to see that change

Sports Staff
Wednesday 05 January 2022 12:44
Comments
Red Bull Believe Verstappen Can Get Even Better

Officials at the iconic Nurburgring say they are open to discussions with Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali that could see the German Grand Prix return to its race calendar.

The German Grand Prix has not been held since 2019 and despite a record 23 races scheduled in the 2022 season, F1 will not be heading to the country next year.

That is despite Germany’s long history with the sport, as well as the connections with the Nurburgring - which last held a race in 2020 when the Eifel Grand Prix replaced one of the cancelled events in the Covid-hit season.

In a recent interview with Sport1, Domenicali said there “should be an open discussion to sound out how Formula One can return to Germany” within the coming weeks.

But the F1 CEO also added: “Unfortunately, I don’t see any real interest from Germany in becoming part of the Formula One calendar again. That’s a shame and actually hard to believe. I hope this will change again in the future.”

Recommended

In response to those comments, Nurburgring officials have insisted that they are planning to bid for the German Grand Prix to return to the track, but only under “economically sensible” conditions.

“We are still willing to talk,” communications director Alexander Gerhard told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. “We continue to take the view that we can very well imagine Formula 1 at the Nurburgring, but under economically sensible general conditions.”

The German Grand Prix was held at the Hockenheimring on its last outing in 2019. It was last staged at the Nurburgring in 2013, with the race won by Sebastian Vettel.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in