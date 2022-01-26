A number of new rules have been introduced for the 2022 Formula 1 season as the sport continues to evolve.

The FIA, the sport’s governing body, have implemented the new regulations in order to make F1 more ‘equitable and sustainable’ while also improving the spectacle of the racing.

Nobody could complain about the excitement level of last year’s championship as Max Verstappen dramatically pipped Lewis Hamilton to the drivers’ title on the final lap of the final race, overtaking him at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to triumph for the first time.

But, with the new rules coming into force for the coming year, will the Dutchman be able to replicate the feat in 2022?

Here are the main rule changes for the season ahead.

Wheels

Wheelrim sizes will be increased from 13 inches in the 2021 season to 18 inches for the new campaign. This is set to have a major impact when it comes to their temperature on the track.

Aerodynamics

Teams will be permitted to change their cars’ flat floor for the first time ever in 2022. This is expected to have more of an influence than in previous years as the underbody is set to impact more on the car’s down force.

Suspension

F1 teams will no longer be allowed to use hydraulic suspension or inerters attached to the suspension. Extended mounting points will also not be permitted under the new rules.

Engine

At least 10 percent of all fuel must be advanced sustainable ethanol.