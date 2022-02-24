Formula 1 have confirmed they are “closely watching” the escalating crisis in Ukraine for any potential impact on the Russian Grand Prix later this year.

Russian president Vladimir Putin confirmed the start of a military operation in Ukraine early on Thursday morning as the situation in the region continues to worsen.

The escalation in hostilities in recent days has been roundly condemned internationally with a number countries, including the UK, imposing sanctions on Russia and high-profile individuals with more set to follow.

The 2022 calendar includes a race in Sochi on 25 September with F1 confirming they are “monitoring the situation” for any potential ramifications.

“Formula 1 is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September,” a statement on Thursday read. “We will continue to monitor the situation very closely.”

Speaking on Wednesday, the grid’s sole Russian driver, Nikita Mazepin said: “I am not struggling at all because I have always been a big supporter of sport without politics.

“From the understanding that we have with Formula One, the race is going ahead and you will surely see me there.”

Uefa are in talks to move the Champions League final away from St Petersburg in May while the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifier between Russia and Sweden is firmly in doubt.