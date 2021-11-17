Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto has backed the idea of Formula 1 drivers lining up in reverse order for sprint races.

This season has seen sprint races trialled at the British, Italian and Brazilian Grands Prix, with those Saturday events serving as qualifying sessions for the main event on Sunday.

Each sprint race has had its own qualifying session on a Friday, but Binotto believes that those sessions should be scrapped. Instead, drivers should simply line up in reverse order from the result of the last grand prix, the Italian has said.

“I think it does [increase drama] honestly, because of so many overtakings, and so much fun,” he told Motorsport.com.

“I think we should really consider it, and that’s obviously for the sprint race format. Having seen what happens, I think it’s even not debatable.”

A penalty meant Lewis Hamilton was forced to start at the back of the grid for last Saturday’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix, and the Briton produced a stellar performance to finish fifth – before winning Sunday’s race from 10th on the grid.

However, Hamilton has previously criticised the concept of a reverse grid for sprint races, saying the idea was conceived by people who “did not know what they were talking about”.

Hamilton’s old rival Sebastian Vettel shared the Briton’s views when the idea was floated last year, saying it was ‘”complete b******t.”