When does the Formula 1 2022 season start?
The 2022 season will be a huge reset for the sport as whole
The biggest season in Formula 1’s history gets underway in March, as the series embarks on an unprecedented 23-race campaign with grand prix events across the globe.
The 202 season brings with it a set of regulation changes designed to shake up the running order and allow cars to race together more closely. The turbo-hybrid era, which began in 2014, may have seen the development of the fastest F1 cars ever seen, but the loss of downforce cars would suffer in the dirty air behind the driver in front would cause them to lose a significant amount of downforce and make overtaking extremely difficult.
Now F1 is returning to ground effect vehicle designs for the first time since the 1980s, and will make its aerodynamic simpler in order to try and help cars follow each other more closely.
The prospect of a second world championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton is intriguing, certainly, but other drivers could enter the mix for race wins and perhaps even the title itself if their teams have nailed the car design for a brand new era of Formula 1 racing.
The new season kicks off at the Sakhir circuit for the Bahrain Bahrain Grand Prix on 18-20 March.
This is the full calendar of Formula 1 races for 2022:
ROUND 1 —BAHRAIN
Sakhir — 18-20 March
ROUND 2 — SAUDI ARABIA
Jeddah — 25-27 March
ROUND 3 —AUSTRALIA
Albert Park — 8-10 April
ROUND 4 —EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola — 22-24 April
ROUND 5 —MIAMI
Miami International Autodrome — 6-8 May
ROUND 6 —SPAIN
Barcelona — 20-22 May
ROUND 7 —MONACO
Monte Carlo — 27-29
ROUND 8 — AZERBAIJAN
Baku — 10-12 June
ROUND 9 — CANADA
Montréal — 17-19 June
ROUND 10 — GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone — 1-3 July
ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA
Jeddah — 8-10 July
ROUND 12 — FRANCE
Paul Ricard — 22-24 July
ROUND 13 —HUNGARY
Hungaroring — 29-31 July
ROUND 14 —BELGIUM
Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August
ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS
Zandvoort — 2-4 September
ROUND 16 —ITALY
Monza — 9-11 September
ROUND 17 —RUSSIA
Sochi — 23-25 September
ROUND 18 —SINGAPORE
Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October
ROUND 19 —JAPAN
Suzuka — 7-9 October
ROUND 20 —UNITED STATES
Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October
ROUND 21 —MEXICO
Autodrome Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October
ROUND 22 —BRAZIL
Interlagos — 11-13 November
ROUND 23 —ABU DHABI
Yas Marina — 18-20 November
