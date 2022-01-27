The biggest season in Formula 1’s history gets underway in March, as the series embarks on an unprecedented 23-race campaign with grand prix events across the globe.

The 202 season brings with it a set of regulation changes designed to shake up the running order and allow cars to race together more closely. The turbo-hybrid era, which began in 2014, may have seen the development of the fastest F1 cars ever seen, but the loss of downforce cars would suffer in the dirty air behind the driver in front would cause them to lose a significant amount of downforce and make overtaking extremely difficult.

Now F1 is returning to ground effect vehicle designs for the first time since the 1980s, and will make its aerodynamic simpler in order to try and help cars follow each other more closely.

The prospect of a second world championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton is intriguing, certainly, but other drivers could enter the mix for race wins and perhaps even the title itself if their teams have nailed the car design for a brand new era of Formula 1 racing.

The new season kicks off at the Sakhir circuit for the Bahrain Bahrain Grand Prix on 18-20 March.

This is the full calendar of Formula 1 races for 2022:

ROUND 1 —BAHRAIN

Sakhir — 18-20 March

ROUND 2 — SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah — 25-27 March

ROUND 3 —AUSTRALIA

Albert Park — 8-10 April

ROUND 4 —EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola — 22-24 April

ROUND 5 —MIAMI

Miami International Autodrome — 6-8 May

ROUND 6 —SPAIN

Barcelona — 20-22 May

ROUND 7 —MONACO

Monte Carlo — 27-29

ROUND 8 — AZERBAIJAN

Baku — 10-12 June

ROUND 9 — CANADA

Montréal — 17-19 June

ROUND 10 — GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone — 1-3 July

ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA

Jeddah — 8-10 July

ROUND 12 — FRANCE

Paul Ricard — 22-24 July

ROUND 13 —HUNGARY

Hungaroring — 29-31 July

ROUND 14 —BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August

ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS

Zandvoort — 2-4 September

ROUND 16 —ITALY

Monza — 9-11 September

ROUND 17 —RUSSIA

Sochi — 23-25 September

ROUND 18 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 19 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 20 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 21 —MEXICO

Autodrome Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 22 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 23 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November