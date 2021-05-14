The Turkish Grand Prix in June has been called off due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The French GP has now been brought forward by a week, with Austria set to host two races in a row, Formula One said on Friday.

The French race at Le Castellet will now take place on 20 June, followed by events at Austria’s Red Bull Ring on 27 June and 4 July.

The now cancelled race at Turkey’s Istanbul Park circuit was added to the calendar only last month, replacing the scrapped Canadian Grand Prix – originally set for Montreal on 13 June.

Formula One said Turkish GP organisers had asked the sport to consider holding the race later in the season, if that proves possible.

Last season’s Turkish GP took place in November and saw Lewis Hamilton seal his record-tying seventh world title with a victory at Istanbul Park.

That event was added to the calendar after other races had been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Reuters