Michael Masi told Abu Dhabi decisions ‘completely ignored any level of common sense’

Former Formula 1 driver Stefan Johansson has told Michael Masi his decisions at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix lacked “common sense”,

The race director decided to restart the final event of the year after Nicholas Latifi crashed. He also allowed some cars to unlap themselves and for others not to.

This meant Max Verstappen, who had pitted for a change of tyres when the safety car was out, was right behind Lewis Hamilton who had the lead for the majority of the race. The Dutchman overtook the British star and claimed his first world championship.

“I guess it’s positive for F1 that everyone is chiming in, that there’s so much passion for either side, Lewis or Max,” Johansson told F1i.com. “Whether it’s intentional or not, the entertainment value of this controversy has gone through the roof.

“But I think there has to be a balance somewhere because the decisions Masi made make no sense on any level. His decision completely ignored any level of common sense as to what would have been a fair way to handle the situation.”

His views are shared by Hamilton fans and Mercedes themselves who lodged protests after the race. They were dismissed and the team decided to drop their official appeal which confirmed Verstappen as champion.

There has been talk Hamilton may retire ahead of the 2022 season after being denied a record eighth world title. The star hasn’t spent much time in public since the result and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has spoken on why that is.

“We are all wavering in emotions and Lewis most of all,” he told Motorsport-total.com.

“He won the world championship until the last lap, and then everything is taken away from you from one second [to the next]. Of course you lose faith because you can’t understand what has just happened.

“The silence is there, of course, because he simply lacks words as well.”